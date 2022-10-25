CX Institutional Invests $154,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $837,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,545.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,605.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,825.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

