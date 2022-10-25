2,500 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

