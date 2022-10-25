Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.