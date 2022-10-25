CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after buying an additional 271,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

