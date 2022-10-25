Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

