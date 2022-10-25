CX Institutional Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.