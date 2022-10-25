CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

