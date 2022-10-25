3,716 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WNS by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 12.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS Company Profile

NYSE WNS opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.