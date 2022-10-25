Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.53 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 48.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,326.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

