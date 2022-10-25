Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 19,837 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

