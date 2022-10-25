Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.6 %

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ STLD opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

