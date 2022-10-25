Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.