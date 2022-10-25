Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

