Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,377,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average of $275.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

