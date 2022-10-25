Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.70 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

