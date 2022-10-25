Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Zendesk worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zendesk by 505.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,132,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

