Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fair Isaac by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.