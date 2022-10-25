Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,801,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,204,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile



GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

