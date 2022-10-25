Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

