Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,439 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.1 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

