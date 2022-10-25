Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,107 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.40.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

