Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.76 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

