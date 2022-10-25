Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,668 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

