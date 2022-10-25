Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

