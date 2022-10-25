Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 46,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

