Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

