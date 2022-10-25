Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE L opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

