NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NiSource by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NiSource by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after buying an additional 368,777 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,459,000 after buying an additional 325,612 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.