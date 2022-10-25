NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,047.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,234.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

