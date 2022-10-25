Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,812 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 98.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

