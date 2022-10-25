Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average of $270.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

