Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.36 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.