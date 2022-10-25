Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 108,992 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,992 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

