Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,609 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

