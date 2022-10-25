Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,943 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,038 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

