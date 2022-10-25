Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

