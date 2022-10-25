Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Bunge by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Up 0.3 %

Bunge stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

