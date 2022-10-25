Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 999.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

