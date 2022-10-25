Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,400 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

