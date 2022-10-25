Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Roku worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Roku by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Roku by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $333.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

