Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KGC opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

