Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.77%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.