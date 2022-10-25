Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 98.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

