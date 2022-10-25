Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.8 %

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.