Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

