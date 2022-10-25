Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $320,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

