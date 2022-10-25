Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

