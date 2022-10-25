Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

