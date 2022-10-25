Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

