Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 727 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $64,741,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.4 %

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

